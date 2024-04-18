April 18 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, APRIL 18

** WASHINGTON DC - Zimbabwe finance minister Mthuli Ncube will hold a press conference on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring Meetings in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To April 20)

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates virtually in a fireside chat before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Webinar on Basel III Endgame - 1315 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - Bank of England MPC's Megan Greene speaks at the Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center - 1500 GMT. PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April - 1230 GMT. WASHINGTON - VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO: Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman gives opening remarks before virtual 2024 New York Fed Regional and Community Banking Conference - 1305 GMT.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos presents the ECB's annual report for 2023 at the European Parliament - 0715 GMT. BRUSSELS - Presentation of the ECB Annual Report 2023 by ECB board member Luis de Guindos at the ECON Committee in Brussels, Belgium - 0815 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner and central banker Joachim Nagel speak to reporters during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings - 1200 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - European Central Bank policymakers Mario Centeno, Gediminas Šimkus and Boris Vujcic speak at the Reinventing Bretton Woods Committee - 1730 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the Semafor World Economy Summit - 1315 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the 2024 EU-US Symposium - 1730 GMT.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated armchair chat before the Prosperity Partnership Fort Lauderdale Meeting - 1500 GMT. CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook, monetary policy and real estate in a moderated armchair chat at the University of Miami Herbert Business School - 2145 GMT.

SAGA, JAPAN - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting organized by Handelsbanken - 0630 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a seminar organized by Söderberg and Partners - 1400 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

** OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to brief media at the sidelines of IMF meeting - 1930 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks as a panelist at a seminar on Capital Flows - 1630 GMT.

CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) Annual Conference - 1430 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - European Central bank policymaker Joachim Nagel speaks about the future financial system at an event organized by the Peterson Institute - 1900 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, Dave Ramsden is panelist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics conference on Monetary Policy Responses to the Post Pandemic Inflation: What Happened and Lessons Learned, 'What caused the inflation, and what did central banks do?' - 1415 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 22 LONDON - Executive Director, Financial Stability Strategy and Risk for Bank of England Nathanaël Benjamin gives keynote speech at Bloomberg ‘developments in private equity' - 0905 GMT. PARIS - Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau turns in an annual report on the state of the economy to the French president - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist and Executive Director for Monetary Analysis Huw Pill speech at University of Chicago, Booth School of Business, London - 1115 GMT.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank supervisor Edouard Fernandez-Bollo takes part in a roundtable discussion about artificial intelligence organized by Regulation Partners - 0815 GMT. BERLIN - German Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel speaks to members of the Foreign Press Association in Berlin - 1330 GMT. PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank board member Piero Cipollone gives a speech at the ECB's retail payments conference - 0735 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank supervisors Anneli Tuominen and Elizabeth McCaul speak at a seminar about governance and risk organized by the Florence School of Banking and Finance and the European University Institute - 1315 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel speaks at a book festival in Frankfurt - 1400 GMT.

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire to speak about EU capital markets union - 0730 GMT.

LONDON - Head of Division, London Markets, Prudential Regulation Authority, Bank of England Lisa Leaman speaks at the 21st conference on bulk annuities - 0830 GMT.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel speaks at the inaugural conference of an ECB research network dedicated to the "Challenges for Monetary Policy Transmission in a Changing World."

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Center for Real Estate Studies - 1210 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting. (To April 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

BARCELONA - European Central Bank vice-president Luis de Guindos speaks at an event organized by the Academia Europea Leadership - 0800 GMT.

TOKYO – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces policy decision - 0230 GMT.

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Lindner presents the annual customs report during a news conference at airport in Frankfurt - 0815 GMT. STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in panel before event hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University - 2345 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

OSLO - Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives an introduction to the consultation on the Financial Markets Report 2024 in the Storting's Finance Committee - 0800 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Deputy Central Bank Governor Pal Longva gives a lecture for the regional network in the south-west - 0800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

Friday, May 10

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon - 1645 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 14

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Housing Manufacturers' Association - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 21

LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement THURSDAY, JUNE 6

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

