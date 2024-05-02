May 2 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, MAY 2 OTTAWA - Appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers in House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance about the bank's latest economic forecasts - 1245 GMT. STANFORD, USA - Virtual guest lecture by ECB board member Philip Lane at University of Stanford in Stanford, USA - 2015 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 3 STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participate in panel before hybrid "Getting Global Monetary Policy on Track" event hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University - 2345 GMT.

FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Lindner presents the annual customs report during a news conference at airport in Frankfurt - 0815 GMT. STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in panel before event hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University - 2345 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

MILLEDGEVIILE, Ga. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement speech before the Georgia College and State University 2024 Commencement Ceremony, College of Business and Technology - 1320 GMT

MILLEDGEVIILE, Ga. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook gives commencement speech before the Georgia College and State University 2024 Commencement Ceremony, College of Arts and Sciences - 1820 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 6

BEVERLY HILLS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in conversation before the Milken Institute 2024 Global Conference – 1700 GMT.

BASEL, Switzerland - Speech by chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Thomas Jordan on "BIS Innovation Hub project - real world usage: SNB's Project Helvetia III," BIS Innovation Summit, Basel - 1225 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

** BEVERLY HILLS, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in moderated conversation on an overview of the economy before the Milken Institute Global Conference 2024 – 1530 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England External member of the Financial Policy Committee Jonathan Hall delivers speech at the University of Exeter ‘Monsters in the deep ….’ (Artificial Intelligence) – 1230 GMT. OSLO - Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives an introduction to the consultation on the Financial Markets Report 2024 in the Storting's Finance Committee - 0800 GMT.

OSLO - Norway Deputy Central Bank Governor Pal Longva gives a lecture for the regional network in the south-west - 0800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

BRUSSELS - Belgian central bank governor Pierre Wunsch speaks - 1200 GMT. MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, Central Bank Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos and Spanish companies' CEOs speak at an event in Madrid (To May 9)

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill speaks in an online Q&A about the central bank's latest forecast and monetary policy decision announced earlier on Thursday – 1615 GMT

ROME - Opening remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at seminar "The tokenization of financial instruments – prospects for the Italian market" organized by CONSOB in Rome, Italy - 1215 GMT. MADRID - Remarks and Q&A by ECB board member Luis de Guindos at Panel Cívico organized by Asociación Panel Cívico in Madrid, Spain - 1215 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 10

LONDON - Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill gives an online presentation of the central bank's new forecasts and latest policy decision, released 24 hours earlier – 1115 GMT.

MADRID - Keynote presentation on the digital euro by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at CXVI Meeting of Central Bank Governors of the Center for Latin American Monetary Studies (CEMLA) in Madrid, Spain - 0700 GMT. GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in moderated question-and-answer session before an Economic Club of Minnesota luncheon - 1645 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 14

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Housing Manufacturers' Association - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT. THURSDAY, MAY 16 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook in a moderated conversation hosted by the Jacksonville Business Journal - 1950 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

MONDAY, MAY 20 FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1245 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is moderator at dinner session before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 2300 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 21

** LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives a lecture at the London School of Economics, chaired by LSE professor Ricardo Reis – 1700 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic give "welcome back" remarks before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1310 GMT. FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic moderates "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System" panel before the 2024 Financial Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 2300 GMT.

LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

ROANOKE, Va. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the "2024 Investing in Rural America Conference: Building and Maintaining Momentum" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond – 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

LUZERN, Switzerland - Swiss National Bank's outgoing Chairman Thomas Jordan will speak at the Swiss Media Forum in Luzern.

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 30

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director of the department for monetary policy, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, gives a lecture for the Entrepreneurs' Association - 0700 GMT.

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

TOKYO - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino joins a panel discussion titled "Evolving Monetary Policy in Japan and the United States" at a conference by Columbia Business School Center on Japanese Economy and Business in Tokyo, a week before the BOJ's June 13-14 policy meeting - 0600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 OSLO - Norway Central Bank's Financial Infrastructure 2024 report is published on Norges Bank's website and presented by Deputy Central Bank Governor Pål Longva at a press conference - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1345 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 6

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues Flow of Funds accounts for Q1 2024 – 1600 GMT. TUESDAY, JUNE 11

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to June 12)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, JUNE 13

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to June 14)

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Apr. 25 and 26 - 2350 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

** OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada to publish the minutes of its monetary policy meeting held on June 5 – 1730 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (Virtual)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1500 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0730 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 2/24 - 0800 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT

BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual)

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jun. 13-14 policy meeting - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, JUNE 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to give a speech at the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce - 1600 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 0900 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for June 2024 - 0730 GMT

