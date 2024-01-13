Jan 13 (Reuters) -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

DUSSELDORF, Germany - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at reception of FDP in Düsseldorf - 1000 GMT.

MONDAY, JANUARY 15

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB board members Christine Lagarde and Piero Cipollone in Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting. (to Jan. 19)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

** NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Empire Survey for January - 1330 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on the economic outlook before the Brookings Institution - 1600 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB Board member Luis de Guindos in ECOFIN meeting in Brussels, Belgium.

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey gives evidence to British parliament's Economic Affairs Committee - 1500 GMT. DAVOS, Switzerland - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at an event about 'Europe in the New Global Economy' at the World Economic Forum held in Davos - 1300 GMT. PHILADELPHIA, United States - Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank issues historical revisions to its Non-Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey - 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17

** PARIS - Bank of France governor François Villeroy de Galhau speaks at French Senate - 0930 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Welcome remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at meeting of Euro Cyber Resilience Board for pan-European Financial Infrastructures in Frankfurt, Germany - 0830 GMT.

** DAVOS - Participation by ECB board member Christine Lagarde in Stakeholder Dialogue "Town Hall: How to Trust Economics" during World Economic Forum in Davos - 1515 GMT.

** CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks on "Cyber Risk" before the 2nd Annual Massachusetts Institute of Technology/Federal Reserve System Conference on Measuring Cyber Risk in the Financial Services Sector - 1400 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman participates in discussion, "The Path Forward for Bank Capital Reform," before the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Protect Main Street Lending Event - 1400 GMT.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams gives opening remarks before hybrid event, "An Economy that Works for All: Measurement Matters," at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York - 2000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman gives her view on the economic situation and current monetary policy during the BoPol Live Stockholm conference - 0810 GMT.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at 'How to Trust Economics' event at the World Economic Forum held in Davos - 1615 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck answers lawmakers questions during session of lower house of parliament Bundestag – 1200 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18

** ZURICH - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at Davos - 1030 GMT.

** DAVOS - Participation by ECB board member Christine Lagarde in Stakeholder Dialogue "Uniting Europe's Markets" during World Economic Forum in Davos - 1515 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen gives his views on the new Sveriges Riksbank Act at a lecture at the Faculty of Law, Stockholm University - 1530 GMT.

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives brief remarks on the economic outlook before the Metro Atlanta Chamber board of directors meeting - 1230 GMT. ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the 2024 economic outlook before the Atlanta Business Chronicle 2024 Economic Outlook lunch - 1705 GMT.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - ECB President Christine Lagarde, Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing speak in Davos - 1615 GMT.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in discussion on "Bank Regulation" before the Responsible AI Symposium: Advancing a Blueprint for Tech Equity" hosted by the National Fair Housing Alliance - 1800 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Panel participation by ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul at 12th Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector “Navigating higher rates, volatility and liquidity crises: Finance and Regulation in the New Monetary Order” in Frankfurt, Germany - 0930 GMT.

** DAVOS - Participation by ECB board member Christine Lagarde in Stakeholder Dialogue "The Global Economic Outlook" during World Economic Forum in Davos - 1000 GMT.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat before hybrid event, "A Future Outlook: Innovation & Economic Growth in San Diego" - 2115 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Panel participation by ECB Board member Elizabeth McCaul at 12th Institute for Law and Finance (ILF) Conference on the Future of the Financial Sector "Navigating higher rates, volatility and liquidity crises: Finance and Regulation in the New Monetary Order" in Frankfurt, Germany - 1030 GMT. DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak in Davos - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, JANUARY 22

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Jan. 23) TUESDAY, JANUARY 23

JAPAN – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces decision - 0330 GMT.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for January. - 1330 GMT

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT.

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1330 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Dec. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Jan. 22-23 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates. (to Jan. 31)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1000 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1900 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

OSLO - Norway Deputy central bank manager Pål Longva gives a lecture for the Business Association in the Drammen region - 0800 GMT.

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1345 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for January 2024 - 0830 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1200 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives keynote before the Ohio Bankers League Economic Summit - 1700 GMT.

MONTREAL, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Montreal - 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 31 January 2024 - 0800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

OSLO – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives the annual speech "Economic perspectives" to Norges Bank's supervisory board and invited guests – 1700 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February - 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 30 – Jan. 31, 2024 - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds monetary policy statement and OCR - 0100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement

THURSDAY, MARCH 7 BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.