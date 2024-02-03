Feb 3 (Reuters) -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

** WASHINGTON – CBS TV airs interview with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on its “60 Minutes” program - 0000 GMT.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

** CHICAGO - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee appears on Bloomberg Markets - 1500 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill takes part in online Q&A organized by the central bank, a few days after the BoE latest decision on interest rates. - 1730 GMT

ATLANTA - (Pre-recorded remarks) Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives welcome remarks before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and St. Louis- 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem gives a speech and then a news conference - 1745 GMT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

** MANKATO, Minnesota - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in a question-and-answer session as part of a Greater Mankato Growth luncheon. – 1800 GMT

** BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives opening and overview remarks before the "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market" virtual conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and St. Louis – 1900 GMT.

** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues quarterly Household Debt and Credit Report – 1600 GMT. GLASSBORO, N.J. - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "The Federal Reserve’s Role in Our Economy" before a Rowan Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship event, in Glassboro, N.J. - 0000 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen participates in the finance committee's annual public meeting with a hearing on financial stability - 0800 GMT.

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester gives keynote before the Ohio Bankers League Economic Summit - 1700 GMT.

MONTREAL, Canada - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem will give a speech in Montreal - 1800 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks on "The Outlook for the Economy and Monetary Policy" before the Brookings Institution – 1600 GMT.

** BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives perspectives on the economy before the Boston Economic Club – 1630 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - (VIA PRE-RECORDED VIDEO) Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Supporting Entrepreneurship and Small Businesses" before virtual "Uneven Outcomes in the Labor Market" conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta, Boston, Cleveland, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and St. Louis – 1900 GMT.

** LONDON - Sam Woods, deputy governor of Prudential Regulation and CEO of Prudential Regulation Authority of Bank of England, appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to discuss the work of the central bank's regulatory arm, the Prudential Regulation Authority – 1415 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden speaks at event on women in economics - 0840 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in conversation before the Economic Club of Washington D.C. - 1700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 31 January 2024 - 0800 GMT.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears on Bloomberg TV - 1330 GMT

** ROTTERDAM, Netherlands - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson in panel discussion at joint Institute for Sustainable Process Technology (ISPT) and Port of Rotterdam Conference ’24 "Material change" in Rotterdam, Netherlands – 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Central Bank governing council member Pierre Wunsch in 'fireside' chat with Bruegel think tank - 1200 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England's Member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Catherine L Mann delivers Speech at the Official Monetary and Financial institution (OMFIF) 'Inflation Dynamics and drivers: looking under the bonnet'. – 1500 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - Fireside-chat by ECB board member Philip Lane at Brookings Institution in Washington DC, USA - 1530 GMT. LONDON - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson visits London and gives a lecture on the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting arranged by Nordea - 0800 GMT.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Economic Club of New York - 1705 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra speaks to Market News - 1400 GMT. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

** HURST, Texas - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before the 14th Annual Tarrant County Transportation Summit - 1830 GMT. GENOA, ITALY - Keynote speech by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at 30th Assiom Forex Annual Congress "The Future is our Present" in Genoa, Italy - 1415 GMT.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

** GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation hosted by the Economic Club of Minnesota. – 1800 GMT

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will speak about the economic situation and current monetary policy at the conference SvD Bank Summit. – 0810 GMT

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Council on Foreign Relations - 1430 GMT.

WATERLOO, ON - Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Rhys Mendes participates in a panel discussion at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University - 1930 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast seminar organized by the Västerbotten Chamber of Commerce – 0800 GMT.

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a gala organized by RES & Travel News – 1520 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy before the Money Marketeers of New York University - 0000 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Adrian Orr Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will deliver a keynote speech at the New Zealand Economics Forum hosted by the University of Waikato. – 1840 GMT OSLO – Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache gives the annual speech "Economic perspectives" to Norges Bank's supervisory board and invited guests – 1700 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the National Association for Business Economics 40th Annual Economic Policy Conference, "Navigating Geopolitical Turbulence and Domestic Uncertainty" - 1710 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February - 1330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra speaks to Market News - 1400 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of Jan. 30 – Jan. 31, 2024 - 1900 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual). THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** MINNEAPOLIS - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in panel discussion on economic trends and outlook for 2024 and the growth of Minnesota's economy hosted by Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON) Community Conversations – 2200 GMT.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

OSLO - Deputy Central Bank Governor of Norway Pål Longva receives the annual report from Norges Bank Watch - 0900 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds monetary policy statement and OCR - 0100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6 STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt

TUESDAY, MARCH 12 TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.