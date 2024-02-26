Feb 26 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden opens a BoE conference on research into prudential regulation - 0900 GMT

LONDON - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives the keynote address at a BoE conference on research into prudential regulation - 1100 GMT

STRASBOURG, France - Participation by ECB president Christine Lagarde in plenary debate on the ECB Annual Report 2022 in Strasbourg, France - 1600 GMT.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks virtually on "Counterfeit Credit Risk" before the Conference on Counterparty Credit Risk Management hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. 1405 GMT.

** OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before the Economic Club of Oklahoma City - 0040 GMT. LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden gives speech at AFME bonds conference - 1340 GMT

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will visit Norrköping and discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast seminar organized by the Östsvenska Chamber of Commerce – 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

HANOVER, N.H. - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks and participates in a fireside chat before an event hosted by the Center for Business, Government and Society at the Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business - 1715 GMT. GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in hybrid economic briefing organized by the Long Island Association - 1745 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann takes part in Financial Times panel discussion - 1530 GMT

ROSWELL, Ga. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on monetary policy and the economy before the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce - 1700 GMT.

NEW YORK - Keynote speech by ECB Member of the supervisory board Elizabeth McCaul at industry outreach conference on counterparty credit risk management (CCR) organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in collaboration with the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in New York, USA - 1400 GMT.

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds monetary policy statement and OCR - 0100 GMT. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

** WELLINGTON - RBNZ Governor and Deputy Governor to speak to government committee

TOKYO - BOJ board member Takata delivers speech, holds news conference

ATLANTA - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook, monetary policy and the state of the banking industry before the 2024 Banking Outlook Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta - 1550 GMT.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "Financial Stability/Regulation" before the Columbia University/Bank Policy Institute 2024 Bank Regulation Research Conference - 1815 GMT. CHICAGO, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee speaks virtually on "Monetary Policy at an Unusual Time" before webinar event hosted by the Princeton University Bendheim Center for Finance. - 1600 GMT

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

** NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan participate in panel, "2024 report, Quantitative Tightening around the Globe: What Have We Learned?" before the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum hosted by the Chicago Booth School of Business. 1515 GMT.

** STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Board Governor Adriana Kugler speaks on "Pursuing the Dual Mandate" before the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) Economic Summit. 2030 GMT.

** WELLINGTON - Governor Orr to speak at Business Canterbury two after the monetary policy decision.- 0000 GMT.

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before hybrid Citizens Budget Commission 92nd Annual Gala - 0110 GMT.

CARDIFF, United Kingdom - Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill gives lecture at Cardiff University Business School - 1400 GMT

ORLANDO, Fla. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the economic outlook and real estate trends before the University of Florida's Kelley A. Bergstrom Real Estate Center 2024 Trends and Strategies Conference - 1715 GMT. NEW YORK CITY, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid (moderator) participates in panel, "AI and the Labor Market" before the 2024 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum hosted by the Chicago Booth School of Business. - 1830 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast networking event organized by Ruter Dam – 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6 PORTLAND, Oregon - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 8

** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at an event organized by Öhman Fonder -1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman visits Karlskrona and talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting arranged by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Southern Sweden – 0630 GMT.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12 TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release the minutes of the meeting for its interest rate decision taken on March 6 - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

TORONTO - Bank of Canada (BoC) deputy governor Toni Gravelle will discuss normalization of the central bank's balance sheet in a speech on March 21 at the CFA Society of Toronto. - 1300 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 26

** OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity. - 1200 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT. THURSDAY, APRIL 4

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 26 March 2024 - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 9

GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, April 15

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before an Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) -2330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 (to April 21)

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report (to May 1)

