March 5 (Reuters)

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 5

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in panel, "CRA Modernization: A Conversation with Agency Leadership" before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference in Portland, Ore. - 1700 GMT.

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates virtually in a Roundtable Listening Session with Community Depository Financial Institutions before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference in Portland, Ore. - 2030 GMT. TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda speaks at a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by the Institute for International Monetary Affairs. – 0500 GMT TOKYO - Remarks by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda at the FIN/SUM 2024 – 0400 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will discuss the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast networking event organized by Ruter Dam – 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

** OTTAWA - Interview with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem after the interest rate decision. - 1900 GMT

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Q&A session hosted before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit - 2015 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee - 1500 GMT. PORTLAND, Oregon - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

** MADRID - 5th conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States. – 1700 GMT

LONDON – Bank of England, Executive Director for Data and Analytics Transformation and Chief Data Officer, James Benford speaks at the Big Data & AI World conference "Refreshing the Bank of England's data and analytics strategy" – 1000 GMT

CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic outlook as part of the European Economics and Financial Centre's Distinguished Speaker Series - 1630 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 8

LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before hybrid event, "Connecting Academics to Policy: A Conversation with New York Fed President John C. Williams" organized by the London School of Economics - 1200 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at an event organized by Öhman Fonder -1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman visits Karlskrona and talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting arranged by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Southern Sweden – 0630 GMT.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12 LONDON - Keynote speech by ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch at Morgan Stanley Financial Conference 2024 in London, United Kingdom - 1600 GMT.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB bank supervisor Kerstin af Jochnick on "Single Supervisory after ten years: Experience and way forward" at Landesbank Baden Württemberg (LBBW) Fixed Income Forum in Frankfurt, Germany - 0825 GMT.

MILAN, Italy - Virtual opening remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at conference organized by Osservatori Digital Innovation, Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy - 1145 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the European Banking Federation Executive Committee meeting in Frankfurt, Germany - 0930 GMT.

BARCELONA, Spain - Fireside chat with ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at Foros de Vanguardia in Barcelona, Spain - 1800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the Payments Report 2024 with Governor Erik Thedéen and Christina Wejshammar, Head of the Payments Department. – 1000 GMT TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

LONDON – ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks Guest lecture at Imperial College Business School in London, United Kingdom - 1430 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release the minutes of the meeting for its interest rate decision taken on March 6 - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

TORONTO - Bank of Canada (BoC) deputy governor Toni Gravelle will discuss normalization of the central bank's balance sheet in a speech on March 21 at the CFA Society of Toronto. - 1300 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 26 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity. - 1200 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

** ST. LOUIS - Alberto G. Musalem begins tenure as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 26 March 2024 - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 9

GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, April 15

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before an Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) -2330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 (to April 21)

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report (to May 1)

