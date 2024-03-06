March 6 (Reuters) -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

** MADRID - Bank of Spain holds a roundtable on the 10th anniversary of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) with the participation of the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Spain, Margarita Delgado, Claudia Buch, the head of the SSM, the chief of the European Banking Authority, Jose Manuel Campa, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Italy, Alessandra Perrazzelli, and the Chief Executive Officer of Caixabank, Gonzalo Gortázar. - 0830 GMT

** MADRID – ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch speaks at a roundtable on the 10th anniversary of the SSM at Banco de España, Spain - 0830 GMT

OTTAWA - Interview with Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem after the interest rate decision. - 1900 GMT

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Q&A session hosted before the Wall Street Journal CFO Network Summit - 2015 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee - 1500 GMT. PORTLAND, Oregon - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before the 2024 National Interagency Community Reinvestment Conference - 1700 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1900 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement - 1445 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

MADRID - 5th conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance, and Central Banking

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States. – 1700 GMT

LONDON – Bank of England, Executive Director for Data and Analytics Transformation and Chief Data Officer, James Benford speaks at the Big Data & AI World conference "Refreshing the Bank of England's data and analytics strategy" – 1000 GMT

CLEVELAND - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic outlook as part of the European Economics and Financial Centre's Distinguished Speaker Series - 1630 GMT. WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee - 1500 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1345 GMT. BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, MARCH 8

LONDON - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before hybrid event, "Connecting Academics to Policy: A Conversation with New York Fed President John C. Williams" organized by the London School of Economics - 1200 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at an event organized by Öhman Fonder -1100 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman visits Karlskrona and talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting arranged by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Southern Sweden – 0700 GMT.

TUESDAY, MARCH 12 LONDON - Keynote speech by ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch at Morgan Stanley Financial Conference 2024 in London, United Kingdom - 1600 GMT.

TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda gives opening remarks and appears a panel discussion at an international symposium in Tokyo hosted by Genron NPO - 0400 GMT. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13

** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at the “7th Annual Private Wealth Nordics Forum”, a conference organized by Markets Group – 0750 GMT.

** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman will talk about the Riksbank's views on monetary policy in a troubled world at the conference “Nordic Cash & Treasury Management 2024”, organized by Insight Events – 0800 GMT. FRANKFURT - Keynote speech by ECB bank supervisor Kerstin af Jochnick on "Single Supervisory after ten years: Experience and way forward" at Landesbank Baden Württemberg (LBBW) Fixed Income Forum in Frankfurt, Germany - 0825 GMT.

MILAN, Italy - Virtual opening remarks by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at conference organized by Osservatori Digital Innovation, Politecnico di Milano in Milan, Italy - 1145 GMT.

THURSDAY, MARCH 14

** AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report. - 1200 GMT

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the European Banking Federation Executive Committee meeting in Frankfurt, Germany - 0930 GMT.

BARCELONA, Spain - Fireside chat with ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at Foros de Vanguardia in Barcelona, Spain - 1800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the Payments Report 2024 with Governor Erik Thedéen and Christina Wejshammar, Head of the Payments Department. – 1000 GMT TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

LONDON – ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks Guest lecture at Imperial College Business School in London, United Kingdom - 1430 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release the minutes of the meeting for its interest rate decision taken on March 6 - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

TORONTO - Bank of Canada (BoC) deputy governor Toni Gravelle will discuss normalization of the central bank's balance sheet in a speech on March 21 at the CFA Society of Toronto. - 1300 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

TUESDAY, MARCH 26 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity. - 1200 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

ST. LOUIS - Alberto G. Musalem begins tenure as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 26 March 2024 - 0730 GMT TUESDAY, APRIL 9

GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, April 15

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before an Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) -2330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 (to April 21)

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report (to May 1)

