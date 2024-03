March 14 (Reuters) -

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MARCH 14

** MADRID - Bank of Spain governor and ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at an event in Madrid - 0930 GMT

** MADRID - Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos to speak at an event in Madrid - 1700 GMT

FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at Money Market Contact Group (MMCG) meeting in Frankfurt – 1100 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman will talk about the Riksbank's involvement in the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) at the conference "Sustainable Finance," organized by Dagens Industri – 0800 GMT.

AMSTERDAM - ECB governing council member Klaas Knot holds a press conference for the publication of the Dutch central bank's annual report. - 1200 GMT

FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the European Banking Federation Executive Committee meeting in Frankfurt, Germany - 0930 GMT.

BARCELONA, Spain - Fireside chat with ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at Foros de Vanguardia in Barcelona, Spain - 1800 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the Payments Report 2024 with Governor Erik Thedéen and Christina Wejshammar, Head of the Payments Department. – 1000 GMT TOKYO - Japan's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Masato Kanda joins a panel discussion during the "Tokyo Roundtable on Capital Market and Financial Reform in Asia" hosted by OECD and Asian Development Bank Institute. – 0100 GMT

FRIDAY, MARCH 15 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will hold a digital lecture on the economic situation and current monetary policy for Folksam's investors – 0730 GMT.

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues Empire State Manufacturing Survey for March - 1230 GMT.

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve issues Industrial Production for February - 1315 GMT. LONDON – ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks Guest lecture at Imperial College Business School in London, United Kingdom - 1330 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1200 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 18 FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch in fireside chat at Bankenaufsicht 2024 organized by Handelsblatt in Frankfurt, Germany - 1015 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will visit Falun and give a guest lecture at Dalarna University College on the economic situation and current monetary policy – 1300 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at "IV Observatorio de las Finanzas" event organized by El Español and Invertia in Madrid, Spain - 0830 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20 FRANKFURT - ECB President Christine Lagarde, board members Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at a conference.

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release the minutes of the meeting for its interest rate decision taken on March 6 - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference THURSDAY, MARCH 21

TORONTO - Bank of Canada (BoC) deputy governor Toni Gravelle will discuss normalization of the central bank's balance sheet in a speech on March 21 at the CFA Society of Toronto. - 1350 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) FRIDAY, MARCH 22 FRANKFURT - Policy lecture by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on inflation and monetary policy at Aix-Marseille School of Economics (AMSE) in Marseille, France - 1700 GMT.

ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Household Finance" before the 2024 Household Finance Conference organized by the Financial Services Innovation Lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Ga - 2000 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 25

CINCINNATI, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Equitable Economic Development" before the University of Cincinnati Real Estate Center's March Roundtable, in Cincinnati, Ohio - 1225 GMT.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity. - 1215 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

ST. LOUIS - Alberto G. Musalem begins tenure as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 26 March 2024 - 0730 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 8

ZURICH – Speech by Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank(SNB), "Towards the future monetary system," event in Zurich – 1515 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, April 15

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before an Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) -2330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 (to April 21)

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 21

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx