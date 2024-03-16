March 16 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, MARCH 18 FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB bank supervisor Claudia Buch in fireside chat at Bankenaufsicht 2024 organized by Handelsblatt in Frankfurt, Germany - 1015 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Mar. 19)

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén will visit Falun and give a guest lecture at Dalarna University College on the economic situation and current monetary policy – 1300 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at "IV Observatorio de las Finanzas" event organized by El Español and Invertia in Madrid, Spain - 0830 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to Mar. 20)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

** STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge will hold a presentation on the Riksbank's perspectives on cash and developments regarding cash at EU level, at a seminar organized by Kontantupproret – 1200 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at 24th The ECB and its Watchers 2024 Conference organized by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe University in Frankfurt – 0845 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB chief economist Philip Lane in panel discussion at 24th The ECB and its Watchers 2024 Conference organized by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe University in Frankfurt – 0930 GMT.

** FRANKFURT - Participation by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel in panel discussion at 24th The ECB and its Watchers 2024 Conference organized by the Institute for Monetary and Financial Stability at Goethe University in Frankfurt – 1345 GMT.

FRANKFURT - ECB President Christine Lagarde, board members Isabel Schnabel and Philip Lane and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos speak at a conference.

OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada will release the minutes of the meeting for its interest rate decision taken on March 6 - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference - 1830 GMT THURSDAY, MARCH 21

** PHILADELPHIA – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March - 1230 GMT.

** ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in “A View from the Fed: a Fireside Discussion at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.” - 1600 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB board member Claudia Buch at the Hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels – 0800 GMT. TORONTO - Bank of Canada (BoC) deputy governor Toni Gravelle will discuss normalization of the central bank's balance sheet in a speech on March 21 at the CFA Society of Toronto. - 1350 GMT

OSLO - Norges Bank Director for monetary policy Ole Christian Bech-Moen gives a lecture for the Association for Financial Studies - 1600 GMT.

BERN - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy assessment with news conference - 0830 GMT

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision and Monetary Policy Report 1/24 - 0900 GMT OSLO - Norway Central Bank holds press conference - 0930 GMT LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1200 GMT BERLIN - General Council meeting of the ECB (Virtual) - 0800 GMT. FRIDAY, MARCH 22

** WASHINGTON – Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr participates in virtually in discussion, “International Economic and Monetary Design” before the Transnational Law Conference on the International Law of Money: “International Economic and Monetary Design.” - 1600 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives welcome remarks before a "Fed Listens" event to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce - 1300 GMT.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman moderates "Panel 1: Evolving Conditions for Families and Job Seekers" before a "Fed Listens" event to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce.

** WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson moderates "Panel 2: Industry Perspectives" before a "Fed Listens: event to hear perspectives on current economic conditions and how the pandemic experience has reshaped the economy and the workforce - 1400 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in Euro Summit in Brussels

** FRANKFURT - Remarks by ECB board member Claudia Buch at her farewell symposium at Deutsche Bundesbank – 1315 GMT.

MARSEILLE, France - Policy lecture by ECB chief economist Philip Lane on inflation and monetary policy at Aix-Marseille School of Economics (AMSE) in Marseille, France - 1700 GMT.

ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Household Finance" before the 2024 Household Finance Conference organized by the Financial Services Innovation Lab at the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in Atlanta, Ga - 2000 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Euro Summit

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jan. 22 and 23 - 2350 GMT

MONDAY, MARCH 25

CINCINNATI, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Equitable Economic Development" before the University of Cincinnati Real Estate Center's March Roundtable, in Cincinnati, Ohio - 1225 GMT.

TUESDAY, MARCH 26 OTTAWA - Carolyn Rogers, Senior Deputy Governor of Bank of Canada, will give a speech on the need to improve Canadian productivity. - 1215 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for March. - 1230 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the Executive Board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0800 GMT WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision – 1000 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy report for March 2024 - 0830 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Mar. 18-19 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 2

ST. LOUIS - Alberto G. Musalem begins tenure as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 26 March 2024 - 0730 GMT

MONDAY, APRIL 8

** ATHENS - ECB's board member and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras will speak at bank's shareholders meeting on Greek economy and monetary policy

ZURICH – Speech by Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank(SNB), "Towards the future monetary system," event in Zurich – 1515 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

** ATHENS - Greece hosts annual Delphi economic forum (to April 13).

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt MONDAY, April 15

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before an Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) -2330 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024 (to April 21)

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 21

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx