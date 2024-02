AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch central bank (DNB) on Friday said it recorded a negative result of 3.5 billion euros ($3.79 billion) over 2023, due to the European Central Bank's rate hikes to reduce inflation.

DNB said it expected to incur further losses until 2029, which it said it could absorb through its buffers.

"This means recapitalisation by the Dutch State as the alternative to restoring buffers is currently not being considered," the central bank said.

($1 = 0.9246 euros)

