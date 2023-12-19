By Hans Bentzien and Ed Frankl

Eurozone banks will need to set aside slightly more capital next year than in 2023, the European Central Bank said Tuesday.

Banks will need to set aside, on average, 1.2% in risk-weighted assets for 2024 under Pillar 2 requirements for common equity tier 1 capital--a measure of a bank's solvency known as CET1--more than the 1.1% this year, amid an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and tighter financing conditions.

Pillar 2 is a supplementary capital requirement to the minimum capital requirement, known as Pillar 1, when it underestimates or doesn't cover certain risks, the ECB said.

Overall CET1 capital requirements increased to 11.1% in 2024, from 10.7% in 2023, reflecting the impact of mitigation against financial risks.

"Internal governance, risk management and capital planning remain key areas for supervisory action in light of deteriorating risk outlook," according to the ECB.

Market turmoil in March, when Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and Credit Suisse was taken over by its rival UBS, highlighted how important it is for the banking sector to manage interest-rate risk effectively, the central bank added.

However, the ECB's supervisory review and evaluation process, known as SREP, said banks had solid capital and liquidity positions well above regulatory requirements. Profitability has returned to levels not seen in more than a decade, strengthening their ability to withstand external shocks, it said.

According to the SREP's scoring system, 15% of banks scored better than in 2022, while 14% were worse, and 60% scored the same.

But the Frankfurt-based institution also said that to strengthen banks' resilience, it will require them to add address deficiencies in their asset and liability frameworks as well as in credit and counterparty risk management.

Banks should also accelerate the effective remediation of shortcomings in internal governance and the management of climate-related risks, as well as making further progress in their digital transformation, the central bank said.

