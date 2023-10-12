"If we can follow a monetary path which ensures a soft landing... it's a much better route for our fellow citizens," the French central bank governor said at an event.
(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Jason Neely)
"If we can follow a monetary path which ensures a soft landing... it's a much better route for our fellow citizens," the French central bank governor said at an event.
