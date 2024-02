NICOSIA (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is confident that inflation is coming back to its 2% target and that its next move will be cutting interest rates, policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

"It is already very important for European citizens to know that we are confident the next move will be a cut," the Spanish central bank governor told an event in Cyprus. "I think it's also wise not to be precise (on the timing)."

