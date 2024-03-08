"One of the decision yesterday was no change but a change may be in preparation," said Holzmann, an outspoken conservative who has long warned about premature easing.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may be preparing to cut interest rates even after holding them at record highs on Thursday, Austrian central bank governor Robert Holzmann told a conference on Friday.
"One of the decision yesterday was no change but a change may be in preparation," said Holzmann, an outspoken conservative who has long warned about premature easing.
