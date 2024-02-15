ECB must avoid hasty rate cut, says Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must avoid cutting interest rates too early because that could prolong high inflation and even force the bank to tighten policy again, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"The last thing that I would want to see is us making a hasty decision (only) to see inflation rise again and have to take more measures," Lagarde told a parliamentary hearing in Brussels. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)