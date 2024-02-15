"The last thing that I would want to see is us making a hasty decision (only) to see inflation rise again and have to take more measures," Lagarde told a parliamentary hearing in Brussels.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
|Delayed 04:59:01 2024-02-15 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.605 EUR
|-0.06%
|+0.02%
|-1.91%
|11:03am
|EU Commission cuts 2024 euro zone growth forecast, sees smaller inflation
|RE
|10:51am
|Goldman Sachs raises Europe's STOXX 600 2024 target to 510
|RE
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must avoid cutting interest rates too early because that could prolong high inflation and even force the bank to tighten policy again, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.
"The last thing that I would want to see is us making a hasty decision (only) to see inflation rise again and have to take more measures," Lagarde told a parliamentary hearing in Brussels.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.17 EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.18%
|-
|0.9317 EUR
|-0.01%
|+0.39%
|-
|0.6883 EUR
|+0.00%
|-0.15%
|-
|0.605 EUR
|-0.06%
|+0.02%
|-
|0.0112 EUR
|+0.01%
|0.00%
|-
|EU Commission cuts 2024 euro zone growth forecast, sees smaller inflation
|RE
|Goldman Sachs raises Europe's STOXX 600 2024 target to 510
|RE
|ECB must avoid hasty rate cut, says Lagarde
|RE
|Stocks rise as poor UK data puts eyes on BoE
|AN
|ECB needs more data but inflation going in right direction: Lagarde
|RE
|European shares climb as positive corporate earnings lift risk appetite
|RE
|European banks and their $1.5 trillion commercial property headache
|RE
|Japan in recession; UK GDP data ahead
|AN
|Dollar flat as Fed officials weigh in; yen hanging on despite GDP surprise
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Econ Data, Earnings in Focus
|DJ
|Dollar pauses as traders digest Fed comments; yen steady despite GDP surprise
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 1
|RE
|US dollar drifts lower, consolidates gains; seen rising further
|RE
|Stocks climb as traders assess rate outlook; dollar eases vs yen
|RE
|Nordic Stocks Closed Up Wednesday; BioArctic Series B Topped Leaders Nordic Stocks
|DJ
|European Equities Close Higher Wednesday; Euro Area Q4 GDP Flat Sequentially
|MT
|German Equities Recover as GDP Report Shows Eurozone Stability
|MT
|Investors celebrate steady UK inflation
|AN
|Stocks inch up as traders assess rate outlook; dollar dips vs yen
|RE
|US dollar slips, consolidates gains, but further upside likely
|RE
|The market faces a choice
|UBS Still Sees Swiss Central Bank Rate Cut in June But Adds Chances of A March Reduction Have Increased on Lower Inflation
|MT
|Russian rouble eases towards mid-January lows vs dollar
|RE
|US Dollar Mixed Early Wednesday Ahead of PPI Annual Revisions, Weekly Energy Stocks Data
|MT
|FTSE 100 outperforms as UK inflation undershoots
|AN
Christine Lagarde, ECB: There was no question of lowering interest rates