LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has made "disappointingly slow" progress in tackling core issues at some banks it supervises, while too little integration in the sector remains a "dangerous fault line," ECB top banking supervisor Andrea Enria said on Monday.

Enria told an audience of students at the London School of Economics that it was not always easy to tackle problems at banks such as the sustainability of their business models or how they are run.

"Our track record at the ECB is mixed: we have had some success in driving effective remediation and changes in internal governance, but in some cases, progress has been disappointingly slow," said Enria, who is due to stand down after five years in the job.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Chris Reese)