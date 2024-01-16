"Barring major surprises - we look at the Middle East - our next move will be a cut, probably this year. I will not comment on the season," Villeroy told a World Economic Forum panel.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
|Delayed 02:46:12 2024-01-16 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6062 EUR
|-0.20%
|-0.82%
|-1.73%
|08:40am
|Futures down; Trump wins Iowa caucus
|AN
|08:39am
|ECB's Villeroy: next move is a rate cut but date is open question
|RE
(Reuters) - The European Central Bank cannot yet declare victory over inflation but its next move is likely to be an interest rate cut some time this year, French central bank Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in Davos on Tuesday.
"Barring major surprises - we look at the Middle East - our next move will be a cut, probably this year. I will not comment on the season," Villeroy told a World Economic Forum panel.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1.1603 EUR
|-0.12%
|-0.20%
|-
|0.9158 EUR
|+0.23%
|+0.12%
|-
|0.6795 EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.67%
|-
|0.6062 EUR
|-0.21%
|-0.83%
|-
|0.011 EUR
|+0.16%
|0.00%
|-
|Futures down; Trump wins Iowa caucus
|AN
|ECB's Villeroy: next move is a rate cut but date is open question
|RE
|UK jobless rate sticks at 4.2% but pay growth slows
|AN
|Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli 2023 sales boosted by higher prices
|RE
|S.Korean shares fall on global rate outlook jitters
|RE
|Stocks called down ahead of UK unemployment
|AN
|Stocks slump, dollar gains on rate outlook jitters
|RE
|Rupee winning run may pause on dollar strength before key Fed member's speech
|RE
|Dollar gains as traders weigh rate-cut bets, Red Sea tensions
|RE
|S.Korean shares drop nearly 1% on global rates outlook jitters
|RE
|Dollar advances as traders weigh rate cut expectations, eyes on data
|RE
|Stocks slide, dollar gains on rates outlook jitters
|RE
|Australia, NZ dollars hit one-month lows as support breaks
|RE
|DIARY-Top Economic Events to Mar. 27
|RE
|Nordic Stocks Closed Down Monday; Storskogen Group Series B Posted Biggest Loss
|DJ
|Interest rates down in Europe, Eurozone business down sharply
|CF
|CAC40: down sharply in very low volumes
|CF
|Mib bearish; Piaggio shines on cadet segment
|AN
|Sluggish stocks slip back in absence of US spur
|AN
|Euro zone yields rise after ECB doves and hawks say too early for rate cuts
|RE
|CAC40: preservation of the 7,400 mark despite rising interest rates
|CF
|Dollar little changed on MLK Day, sterling slides in risk-off trading
|RE
|CAC40: falls back to 7,400, rates tighten (OAT & Bunds)
|CF
|Currencies: Two currencies, one fight
|ECB's Nagel says too early to discuss cutting rates
|RE
Christine Lagarde, ECB: There was no question of lowering interest rates