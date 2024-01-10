FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The slowdown in euro zone inflation is likely to pause at the beginning of the year and risks to economic growth are skewed toward more negative outcomes and a possible recession, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

"Soft indicators point to an economic contraction in December too, confirming the possibility of a technical recession in the second half of 2023 and weak prospects for the near term," de Guindos said in Madrid.

"The incoming data indicate that the future remains uncertain, and the prospects tilted to the downside," he said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)