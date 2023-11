ECB tells banks to factor in further drop in property prices

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone banks should factor in the risk of a further fall in property prices when they make provisions and plans about their capital, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor Andrea Enria said on Tuesday.

"The current higher interest rate environment could put further downward pressure on office and house prices, making it harder for commercial property owners and households to service their debt," Enria told the European Parliament. "Banks should account for these risks in their provisioning practices and capital planning." (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)