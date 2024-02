MILAN (Reuters) - Euro zone companies are starting to absorb high wage pressures via their profits and the risk that inflation expectations become de-anchored from the 2% target has receded, European Central Bank policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Friday.

Schnabel, an influential voice on the ECB's 26-member Governing Council, also said she was increasingly confident the euro zone economy was heading for a "soft landing", meaning that inflation could be tamed without inducing a recession.

