By Tom Fairless

FRANKFURT--The European Central Bank held its key interest rate at a record high, signaling that policymakers need more time to assess whether a historic run of interest-rate increases has tamed inflation enough for them to start cutting rates again.

Markets have been on tenterhooks for any sign about when central banks across developed economies will start lowering rates. Derivative markets suggest investors expect the first cuts in both the U.S. and the eurozone to come in June.

The ECB's decision to stand pat echoes signaling by the Federal Reserve, whose top officials have suggested recently that the U.S. central bank is in no hurry to cut rates. The ECB said Thursday that it would hold its deposit rate at 4% for the fourth meeting in a row, and that future rate decisions would be based on incoming data.

With inflation in the region nearing the bank's 2% inflation target, the ECB is balancing the risk of cutting rates too soon, which could leave inflation stuck at an uncomfortably high level, against the danger of cutting too late, which could unnecessarily hurt an economy that has been struggling in recent months.

Write to Tom Fairless at tom.fairless@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-24 0834ET