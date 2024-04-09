By Paul Hannon

Banks in the eurozone are raising the bar for making new loans to businesses, while demand for credit to fund investment is weakening, according to a quarterly survey released Tuesday by the European Central Bank.

The results of the survey are further evidence that the increases in eurozone interest rates implemented by the ECB in 2022 and 2023 continue to weigh on economic activity. The central bank has signaled that it is likely to begin to reverse those increases in June, but hasn't indicated how quickly it will move after a first cut.

The survey found that there was a small additional tightening of credit standards for loans to businesses during the first quarter, driven by Germany. By contrast, credit standards for loans to households to buy homes were eased for the first time since late 2021, before the ECB began to push borrowing costs higher in an effort to tame the surge in energy and food prices that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

The eurozone's annual rate of inflation fell in March to 2.4% from 2.6%, moving closer to the ECB's target. However, the eurozone economy has stagnated since the invasion.

There were some signs that higher borrowing costs are weakening the eurozone's economy's longer-term growth prospects, with banks reporting a substantial decrease in demand for loans from businesses to fund investment.

"The decline in loan demand was mainly driven by higher interest rates reported by banks in all four large euro area countries, and lower fixed investment," the ECB said. The strong decline in net demand contrasted with banks' expectations of a slight increase.

