Wages in the eurozone cooled a little in the fourth quarter, likely an encouraging sign for European Central Bank policymakers in showing that some inflationary pressures are easing.

Negotiated wages rose 4.5% on year in the October to December period, falling back from the 4.7% increase in the third quarter, according to data released Tuesday by the European Central Bank.

High inflation throughout 2023 meant employees and unions have sometimes had the upper hand in pushing through wage increases. However, the ECB has been concerned that this could prompt a wage-price spiral.

For 2023 as a whole, the ECB reported wage increases of 4.5%, up from 2.9% in 2022. Fourth-quarter wage growth it is still higher than the 4.3% and 4.4% recorded in the first and second quarters of 2023, respectively.

While the 4Q tick down in growth was small, it must still come as a relief in Frankfurt, especially as wage growth has been stressed by its President Christine Lagarde as the number-one worry for the central bank at the moment, ING senior economist Bert Colijn said in a note.

"We expect to see a more meaningful decline in nominal wage growth before the summer," he added. Still, it won't prompt an imminent move from the ECB to cut rates, he cautioned.

Wage growth in the fourth quarter remained higher in the U.K., at 6.2% for its headline measure of average weekly earnings excluding bonuses, while the latest data for January showed average hourly earnings were up 4.5% on year in the U.S.

