Jan 30 (Reuters) - The French economy failed to grow in the fourth quarter, preliminary data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Tuesday, in line with analyst expectations.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy stagnated at 0.0% in the last three months of the previous year after a flat third quarter, INSEE said in its quarterly GDP report.

The data for the third quarter was revised upwards from a 0.1% drop previously.

A Reuters poll of 29 economists had on average forecast a 0.0% change in gross domestic product (GDP), in the fourth quarter, with estimates ranging from -0.2% to +0.2%. (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz and Diana Mandiá in Gdansk)