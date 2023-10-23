LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The euro area’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield edged lower on Monday, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries, after rising earlier in the session as a sell-off in global bond markets resumed, taking the U.S. 10-year yield to a 16-year high above 5%.

The yield on the German 10-year bond was down one basis point (bp) at 2.87% by 1515 GMT. It hit 2.968% but remained below the 12-year high of 3.006% reached at the start of October. Yields rise as prices fall, and vice versa.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which underpin the world's financial system and set the tone for global borrowing costs, hit 5.021%, the highest since July 2007.

The yield briefly touched 5% on Thursday for the first time in 16 years, but it marched well beyond that level on Monday.

U.S. and European yields had dipped on Friday as investors moved into safe-haven assets and sold stocks ahead of the weekend, with markets on edge about the Israel-Hamas war possibly spilling over into the wider Middle East.

But the broader story in bond markets is one of a dramatic rise in yields as investors consider a U.S. economy that refuses to slow down and growing concerns in some quarters about rising government debt levels.

"Bunds and USTs remain vulnerable ahead of Thursday's ECB and next week's Fed meetings as Friday's stabilisation in bond markets proved to be another pre-weekend insurance against geopolitical risks," Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank, said in a note to clients.

On Friday S&P affirmed Italy's investment grade credit rating, two notches above junk, with a stable outlook.

Italian bond prices outperformed their peers, with the 10-year yield down 7.5 bps at 4.85%, while its spread over Germany's 10-year yield narrowed to 196 bps after hitting its widest since January earlier this month at 209 bps.

"With rising cost of debt funding and slowing nominal GDP growth, the deployment of NGEU funds could have a material impact on debt sustainability analyses," said Citi analysts in a research note mentioning Italy and Greece.

S&P upgraded Greece's credit rating to investment grade, the first of the "big three" ratings agencies to do so since the country's debt crisis erupted in 2010.

Greece's 10-year government bond yield was last 3 bps lower at 4.402%. The spread over Germany's 10-year yield has fallen more than a percentage point over the last year and has plummeted since the euro zone crisis.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said investors had long expected the upgrade and so it is unlikely to have a big impact.

"I get the impression that this trade's done to death," he said. "Liquidity is fairly rubbish so I imagine a lot of people won't be rushing to fill their fund with it (Greek bonds)."

The focus in Europe this week will be on Athens, where the ECB will hold a policy meeting on Thursday. Traders expect the central bank to keep rates on hold at 4% but will listen for any hints about when and how it intends to reduce its pandemic-era bond holdings.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last up one bp at 3.19%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Susan Fenton and Hugh Lawson)