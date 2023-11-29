By Ed Frankl

German inflation fell more than expected in November to reach its lowest level since June 2021, driven by lower energy prices, with the core rate also dropping significantly, a particular relief for European Central Bank policymakers.

Consumer prices were 3.2% higher in November than the same month a year earlier, compared with 3.8% in October, measured by national standards, preliminary data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Wednesday.

The reading was lower than expectations of 3.5% according to economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. On a month-on-month basis, inflation was negative, with consumer prices falling 0.4%

Energy prices fell 4.5% on year, more than the 3.2% measured in October, with food prices also easing, rising on year by 5.5%, from 6.1% in the prior month, Destatis said.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices--and is more keenly watched by ECB policymakers as an indicator of underlying trends--fell substantially to 3.8% in November, from 4.3% in October, according to Destatis.

Elsewhere, services inflation was 3.4%, down from 3.9% in October, while goods inflation was 3.0%, from 3.6%, the data said.

The news could lead overall eurozone inflation data, due to be published on Thursday, to come in lower than expected, which would reassure ECB policymakers in their efforts to subdue high inflation.

Spanish data for November, published earlier Wednesday, also said inflation dropped to 3.2% from 3.5% in October, on a European Union-harmonized basis. For the same harmonized metric, German inflation was 2.3% in November, both readings still above the ECB's 2% target.

The bank kept interest rates unchanged at its last meeting, ending a run of 10-straight hikes. Economists tend to agree that a first rate cut, from the current deposit rate of 4%, is likely to come midway through next year.

However, the inflation rate will likely tick slightly higher in the next two months, owing to base effects related to state-assisted programs to help consumers with energy payments in December 2022, according to Commerzbank senior economist Ralph Solveen.

The course to lower inflation may also be hampered by higher wage costs, and the extent to which companies are able to pass them to their customers, Solveen adds.



