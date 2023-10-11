By Ed Frankl

German inflation fell sharply in September, confirming prior estimates and hitting its lowest rate since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, a level that the European Central Bank could consider enough to end its current hiking cycle.

Consumer prices were 4.5% higher in September than the same month a year earlier compared with 6.1% in August, measured by national standards, data from the German statistics office Destatis showed Wednesday.

The reading, the third decline in as many months, matched preliminary estimates published by Destatis at the end of September and a consensus of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

"The rate of inflation has dropped to the lowest level since the start of the war in Ukraine. It remains high, however", Ruth Brand, president of Destatis, said.

The decline was led by tumbling energy inflation, which was at 1.0% in September, well down from 8.3% in August, a result of base effects from the end of government relief packages in September 2022 to help consumers with fuel costs.

But there are contrasting price changes in energy costs, with electricity in September 11.1% more expensive than a year earlier, while natural gas was 5.3% cheaper and motor-fuel prices were down 6.0%.

Food inflation, meanwhile, was still high at 7.5%, albeit slowing from 9.0% in August, Destatis said.

"Consumers are still clearly feeling the higher food prices," Brand said.

Meanwhile, the end of last year's nine-euro discounted rail ticket helped services inflation slow in the month, coming in at 4.0% from 5.1% in August.

Short-distance rail tickets were 0.3% more expensive on year in September, tumbling from being 65% pricier in August.

That contributed to declining core inflation--the measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices--which sank to 4.6% in September from 5.5% in August, according to the data.

The easing core rate in the eurozone's largest economy will be a relief to ECB policy makers, who have been more concerned in recent months about underlying inflationary pressures than the headline rate.

It adds further evidence that the bank might hold its key deposit rate at the current 4.0% rather than raising them further. Inflation in the euro area as a whole was a little cooler than expected in September, at 4.3%, in data released at the end of last month.

