LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany's 10-year government bond yield followed its U.S. cousin higher on Monday as a bond sell-off resumed after a brief let-up at the end of last week.

Traders were looking ahead to the European Central Bank's interest rate decision on Thursday and digesting credit ratings decisions for Greece and Italy.

The yield on the German 10-year bond was last up 4 bps at 2.925%, although remained below the 12-year high of 3.006% reached at the start of October. Yields rise as prices fall, and vice versa.

Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries, which underpin the world's financial system and set the tone for global borrowing costs, were last up 6 bps at 4.982%. The yield briefly crossed 5% on Thursday for the first time since 2007.

U.S. and European yields dipped on Friday as investors moved into safe-haven assets and sold stocks ahead of the weekend, with markets on edge about the Israel-Hamas war possibly spilling over into the wider Middle East.

But the broader story in bond markets is one of a dramatic rise in yields as investors are faced with a U.S. economy that refuses to slow down and growing concerns in some quarters about rising government debt levels.

"Bunds and USTs remain vulnerable ahead of Thursday's ECB and next week's Fed meetings as Friday's stabilisation in bond markets proved to be another pre-weekend insurance against geopolitical risks," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank, in a note to clients.

The focus in Europe this week will be on Athens, where the ECB will hold its latest interest rate decision on Thursday. Traders expect the central bank to keep rates on hold at 4% but will watch closely for any hints about when and how it intends to reduce its pandemic-era bond holdings.

Germany's 2-year bond yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, was last up 1 bp at 3.185%.

On Friday, S&P upgraded Greece's credit rating to investment grade, the first of the "big three" ratings agencies to do so since the country's debt crisis erupted in 2010.

Greece's 10-year government bond yield was last down 1 bp at 4.352%. The spread over Germany's 10-year yield has fallen more than a percentage point over the last year and has plummeted since the euro zone crisis.

Lyn Graham-Taylor, rates strategist at Rabobank, said investors had long expected the upgrade and so it is unlikely to have a big impact.

"I get the impression that this trade's done to death," he said. "Liquidity is fairly rubbish so I imagine a lot of people won't be rushing to fill their fund with it (Greek bonds)."

S&P affirmed Italy's investment grade credit rating, two notches above junk, on Friday, with a stable outlook.

Italy's 10-year yield was last down 1 bp at 4.917%. The closely watched spread over Germany's 10-year yield narrowed to 198 bps, after hitting its widest since January earlier this month at 209 bps.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Susan Fenton)