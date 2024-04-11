LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but sent a signal that it may be preparing to ease policy coon as inflation eases.

It has left rates at a record high since September as both inflation and the economy weaken, with markets anticipating a rate cut in June even as the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to delay its own policy easing to later in the year.

An ECB news conference will be held at 1245 GMT.

MARKET REACTION:

FOREX: The euro fell and was last trading at $1.0716, compared to $1.0731 just before the ECB statement. It touched a two-month low.

BONDS: Government bond yields across the euro area initially fell slightly. Germany's 10-year bond yield was last up 3 basis points on the day at 2.459%. Money markets priced around a 67% chance of 25 bps June rate cut, compared to a roughly 80% chance earlier on Thursday.

STOCKS: Europe's STOXX 600 index trimmed some losses but was still down 0.4%.

COMMENTS:

JAN VON GERICH, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, NORDEA, HELSINKI:

"I didn't think the U.S. data would shift the course for the ECB, it would only matter if the euro collapses."

"A June cut looks likely and Lagarde's comments will like reinforce this. It looks like they are keen on cutting in June and then pausing."

HUSSAIN MEHDI, DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY, HSBC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LONDON:

"For a while now, the ECB has essentially pre-committed to a June cut. There is a high bar for this not to be delivered. But there is a wide range of possible outcomes in the subsequent months, depending on further progress with disinflation. So far, the data is moving in the doves' favour."

"Nevertheless, the increasing likelihood of a prolonged Fed pause poses some problems for policymakers in Frankfurt--and elsewhere for that matter. A growing policy divergence could reignite currency volatility and cause FX-driven inflation pressures. In this scenario, the ECB may move more gradually than markets currently anticipate."

(Reporting by Markets Team; Compiled by Samuel Indyk; Editing By Dhara Ranasinghe)