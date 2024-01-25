(Alliance News) - European stock markets followed the ringing of the bell on Thursday with a bearish opening as investors prepare for the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision.

It is expected to keep interest rates stable and will attempt to dismiss "accommodative" market assumptions about imminent rate cuts. Investors will also evaluate a number of European economic reports, including Germany's Ifo Business Climate survey and French unemployment claims.

The FTSE Mib, thus, is giving up 0.7 percent to 30,118.38.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is giving up 0.1 percent, Paris's CAC 40 is giving up 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is stepping back 0.3 percent.

Among the smaller lists, the Mid-Cap is advancing 0.1% to 45,049.57, the Small-Cap is giving up 0.2% to 27,756.15, and Italy Growth is advancing 0.1% to 8,315.46.

On the Mib, good start for Hera, which is advancing 1.2 percent to EUR2.99 per share after eve's active session closed green by 3.1 percent.

Saipem, on the other hand, led the price up 0.5%, on its fourth session with a bullish candle.

STMicroelectronics, on the other hand, is giving up 2.7 percent, with new price at EUR41.46, with newly released accounts showing an increase in revenue and profit.

UniCredit, on the other hand, is giving up 1.5 percent, after a 1.9 percent green in the previous session.

On the cadet segment, Tod's is advancing 4.4% to EUR32.18 after falling 1.2% on the eve.

Good buying also on Brembo, which moves ahead 2.1% to EUR11.11. Beremberg initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' recommendation and target price at EUR14.00.

Rear-ends for Juventus FC, which marks minus 3.7 percent at EUR2.25 per share, with the stock hitting a new 52-week low of EUR2.24 per share.

Alerion, on the other hand, is stepping back 1.7 percent to EUR25.48, after a 1.6 percent green in the previous session.

On the SmallCap, purchases on Autostrade Merididionali, which is advancing 2.9 percent with new price at EUR10.80 after declining 0.9 percent in the eve.

Greenhtesis is advancing 2.1% with new price at EUR0.98 per share after two sessions in the red.

Eurogroup Laminations is stepping back 2.5 percent to EUR3.34 after two sessions closed in the green.

Among SMBs, High Quality Food is advancing 6.5 percent to EUR0.86 per share, after 1.2 percent green on eve.

In contrast, Estrima is advancing 6.3 percent to EUR0.77 per share, rebounding after two bearish sessions.

Aton Green Storage is appreciating 3.3% to EUR6.20 per share, in its seventh bullish session.

Caribbean Company is appreciating 2.0 percent to EUR1.82 per share, following the 8.4 percent gain in the previous session.

In New York last night, the Dow closed 0.3% in the red, the Nasdaq rose 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0887 against USD1.0904 recorded at Wednesday's European stock close, while the pound was worth USD1.2727 from USD1.2748 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD80.31 per barrel versus USD80.40 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,015.06 an ounce from USD2,013.50.03 an ounce last night.

Thursday's calendar includes in Germany at 1000 CET German business expectations for January and an assessment of the current German situation. At the same time the ifo index on business confidence in Germany is released.

From the Eurozone, at 1445 CET, the European Central Bank's interest rate decisions, deposit rate and ECB's marginal refinancing operations are released.

Overseas, at 1430 CET, building permits, unemployment claims, PCE index of core prices and US GDP are released.

Back in Europe, at 1445 CET, the ECB press conference is expected and at 1645 CET, ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is expected.

Among companies listed in Piazza Affari, the results of Aeffe, Salvatore Ferragamo and STMicroelectronics are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.