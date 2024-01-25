(Alliance News) - European stock markets are giving ground Thursday as they await the ECB meeting where the central bank is expected to keep interest rates at the current record level, thus bringing attention to the words that will be spent in the press conference.

The FTSE Mib, thus, is giving up 0.8 percent to 30,088.49.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is giving up 0.1 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is stepping back 0.3 percent.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is advancing 0.3 percent to 45,135.21, the Small-Cap is giving up 0.3 percent to 27,731.20, and Italy Growth is giving up marginally to 8,308.19.

On the Mib, Hera, among the few bullish performers, is moving ahead 0.7 percent to EUR2.98 per share after eve's active session closed green by 3.1 percent.

Saipem - best on the list - on the other hand led the price up 1.1 percent, in its fourth session with a bullish candle.

On a negative note, a dominant trend in the list, Snam is giving up 2.3% to EUR4.52 per share. The board of directors approved the 2023-2027 strategic plan. The company aims to achieve an increase in adjusted Ebitda of 7.4 percent on average per year, from about 7 percent in the previous plan. It also expects adjusted net income with growth of about 4 percent on average per year, up from 3 percent in the previous plan, "despite more onerous interest rates," the memo released said. As for the dividend, it expects minimum growth increased to 3 percent from the previous 2.5 percent.

STMicroelectronics, on the other hand, is giving up 2.2 percent, with new price at EUR41.69, with just-released accounts showing a decline in revenues and profit in the fourth quarter.

UniCredit, on the other hand, is giving up 1.3 percent, after a 1.9 percent green in the previous session.

On the cadet segment, Tod's is advancing 4.5 percent to EUR32.18 after eve's 1.2 percent decline. Worth mentioning that Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock to EUR42.90 from EUR42.30.

Good buying also on Brembo, which moves ahead 2.3 percent to EUR11.18. Beremberg initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' recommendation and target price at EUR14.00.

Rear-enders for Juventus FC, which trades minus 4.4 percent at EUR2.24 per share, a new 52-week low.

Seco is instead leaving 3.9 percent on the parterre, in profit taking after four bullish sessions.

Alerion, on the other hand, is stepping back 1.7 percent to EUR25.48, after the previous session's 1.6 percent green.

On the Small-Cap, purchases on Autostrade Merididionali, which is advancing 1.9 percent with new price at EUR10.70 after eve's decline with 0.9 percent.

Caleffi, on the other hand, is advancing 1.9 percent with new price at EUR1.01 per share after eve's decline with 4.7 percent.

Eurogroup Laminations is stepping back 4.0% to EUR3.21, after two sessions closed in the green.

The tail end of the list is for Olidata, which is posting a minus 5.0% doipo three sessions of significant gains.

Among SMEs, Datrix is appreciating 7.7 percent to EUR2.10 per share, following up the previous session's 2.6 percent green.

Estrima, meanwhile, is advancing 4.7 percent to EUR0.76 per share, rebounding after two bearish sessions.

Aton Green Storage is appreciating 4.7 percent to EUR6.28 per share, in its seventh bullish session.

Caribbean Company is appreciating 2.0 percent to EUR1.82 per share, following the 8.4 percent gain in the previous session.

In New York last night, the Dow closed 0.3% in the red, the Nasdaq rose 0.4%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.1%.

In Asia, the Nikkei closed in the green 0.1 percent to 36,236.47, the Hang Seng finished up 2.0 percent to 16,211.96

and the Shanghai Composite closed up 3.0 percent to 2,906.11.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0896 against USD1.0904 recorded in Wednesday's European stock close, while the pound was worth USD1.2740 from USD1.2748 last night.

Brent crude is worth USD81.21 per barrel versus USD80.40 per barrel at Wednesday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,017.80 an ounce from USD2,013.50.03 an ounce last night.

Thursday's calendar includes at 1445 CET, decisions on the European Central Bank's interest rate, deposit rate, and the ECB's marginal refinancing operations.

Overseas, at 1430 CET, building permits, unemployment claims, the PCE index of core prices and US GDP are published.

Back in Europe, at 1445 CET, the ECB press conference is expected and at 1645 CET ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is expected.

