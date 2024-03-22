Stocks Take a Breather, Slipping at the End of a Red-Hot Week

The Dow led stock indexes lower as results from Nike and Lululemon made some investors worry about consumer demand.

ECB's Nagel Raises Prospect of June Rate Cut

It is increasingly likely the ECB will lower its key interest rate over the coming months, the head of Germany's central bank said.

The lowest-paid U.S. workers are seeing their wages surge. It still might not be enough.

The trend is "a notable reversal of fortune" for some of the country's lowest-earning workers, researchers said - but the gains might still fall short.

Mike Johnson Under New Pressure After House Passes $1.2 Trillion Bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes initial step to remove Johnson as speaker, but calls the action "more of a warning than a pink slip."

Record gold price flashes warning for Fed's rate-cut hopes

Gold's run to all-time highs could spell trouble on the inflation outlook, some analysts say.

German Business Mood Improves on Hopes for Economy

Business sentiment in Germany turned brighter in March, boosted by a better outlook for the economy, according to the latest Ifo survey.

The New Normal for Mortgage Rates Will Be Higher Than Many Hope

Changes across the market for mortgage-backed bonds mean rates can stay elevated even once the Federal Reserve starts cutting.

Hannon's Take: The Swiss Aside, Central Bankers Have Yet to Declare Victory

It is increasingly clear that central banks in rich countries expect to lower rates over coming months. But only one has declared victory in the battle to tame inflation.

Beijing Concerned Funds From Liquidity Boosts Aren't Finding Borrowers

China's policymakers are growing concerned that intensified monetary policy support has led to excessive liquidity in the banking system that isn't being funneled into the real economy.

Russia, China Veto U.S. Resolution at U.N. for Gaza Cease-Fire

Vote comes amid precarious talks to free Israeli hostages and alleviate the enclave's humanitarian crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-24 1715ET