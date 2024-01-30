S&P 500 Starts Busy Week With Fresh Record
Stock-market investors are bracing for a week marked by earnings from large technology companies, a Federal Reserve meeting and economic data.
Treasury cuts its first-quarter borrowing estimate
The decline in borrowing was driven, in part, "higher net fiscal flows" and a higher cash balance.
Australian Consumer Confidence Dips Past Week
Consumer confidence fell 1.9 points over the week, according to a survey by ANZ Bank and pollster Roy Morgan.
Qatar's Prime Minister Says Progress Made on Hostage-Release Deal
Gaps remain wide over key issues, and a deal isn't imminent, officials say.
A Little Dual Easing Soon Could Help the Fed Avoid Major Easing Later
Federal Reserve policymakers are considering when to start cutting rates and when to slow down the pace of quantitative tightening.
Bank Mergers Get More Scrutiny as Deals Are Poised to Increase
A top federal banking regulator said his agency planned to close a backdoor through which some deals get approved.
Oil Sits on a Bigger Tinderbox Than Traders Seem to Think
Recent violence in the Red Sea could lead to a much wider economic toll.
The Merger Doldrums Could Be Heading for the Exit: S&P
Higher interest rates kept buyers and sellers on the sidelines last year, but the fourth quarter did see the two biggest announced transactions of the year.
Analysis: Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over
The eurozone is expected to have slipped into a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, but improving survey data, a robust jobs market and expectations of interest-rate cuts suggest the worst could be over for the 20-nation bloc.
Analysis: ECB Winks at April Rate Cut, But June Is Still The Most Likely Start
The ECB's tacit acknowledgement of money-market expectations for spring interest-rate cuts fuelled hopes for an early move by the bank but it remains likely that markets will have to wait until the summer for easing to begin.
