Stocks Regain Footing After Brutal Week

The S&P 500 ends a six-day streak of losses with a 0.9% gain as all 11 sectors rise. Earnings and economic data provide the next tests for the market.

Why you shouldn't be too quick to dump your stocks just yet

Sectors that typically rally at the end of bull markets are lagging.

ECB Will Consider Fed's Progress When Deciding on Rate Cuts, De Guindos Says

The ECB will take account of the Fed's progress in lowering inflation when it decides the pace of cuts to its key interest rate after a first move in June, its vice president said in an interview.

Singapore Inflation Cooled More Than Expected in March

Singapore's easing but still high levels of inflation will likely add to expectations that the central bank will keep monetary policy settings tight.

U.S. Takes Aim at Chinese Banks Aiding Russia War Effort

Washington says Beijing's dual-use trade has helped Moscow rebuild its war machine.

China's Economy Is 'Failing,' U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Says

The U.S. military commander in the Indo-Pacific said he didn't believe the economic growth figures reported by China and described the country's economy as failing.

China Finance Ministry Voices Support for Central Bank Bond Trading

China's finance ministry has said it is in favor of the central bank resuming trading Treasury bonds, a move that would see the monetary authority dust off a rarely used tool in its policy kit.

BOJ's Ueda Reiterates Possibility of Rate Hike if Inflation Rises as Expected

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday that the bank would raise interest rates further if inflation grows as the central bank expects.

Israel Moves Closer to Rafah Invasion as Iran Crisis Wanes

Israeli leaders say they intend to go ahead with uprooting Hamas in its last stronghold, despite vocal opposition from the U.S.

Gold posts biggest one-day drop in over a year as geopolitical concerns ease

Gold prices dropped by nearly 3% Monday, pressured as geopolitical pressures appeared to ease in the Middle East.

