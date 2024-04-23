Eurozone Rebound Lags U.S. Growth as Divergence Takes Hold

The eurozone's economic recovery continued to pick up pace at the start of the second quarter though growth continues to trail far behind the U.S., opening the way for a divergence between the world's leading central banks.

ECB Will Consider Fed's Progress When Deciding on Rate Cuts, De Guindos Says

The ECB will take account of the Fed's progress in lowering inflation when it decides the pace of cuts to its key interest rate after a first move in June, its vice president said in an interview.

U.K. Flagship FTSE 100 Index Hits Fresh Record High

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 opened at an all-time high as weakness in the pound and easing geopolitics boosted the performance of the blue-chip index.

Gold Futures Slump as Middle East Tensions Ease

Gold future prices fell more than 1%, hitting its lowest price since early April, as tensions between Israel and Iran eased and safe haven demand melted away.

Why you shouldn't be too quick to dump your stocks just yet

Sectors that typically rally at the end of bull markets are lagging.

Singapore Inflation Cooled More Than Expected in March

Singapore's easing but still high levels of inflation will likely add to expectations that the central bank will keep monetary policy settings tight.

U.S. Takes Aim at Chinese Banks Aiding Russia War Effort

Washington says Beijing's dual-use trade has helped Moscow rebuild its war machine.

China's Economy Is 'Failing,' U.S. Indo-Pacific Commander Says

The U.S. military commander in the Indo-Pacific said he didn't believe the economic growth figures reported by China and described the country's economy as failing.

China Finance Ministry Voices Support for Central Bank Bond Trading

China's finance ministry has said it is in favor of the central bank resuming trading Treasury bonds, a move that would see the monetary authority dust off a rarely used tool in its policy kit.

BOJ's Ueda Reiterates Possibility of Rate Hike if Inflation Rises as Expected

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda reiterated Tuesday that the bank would raise interest rates further if inflation grows as the central bank expects.

