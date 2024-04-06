Wednesday 4/10

The Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the consumer price index for March. Consensus estimate is for a 3.4% year-over-year increase, two-tenths of a percentage point more than in February. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to rise 3.7%, a tenth of a percentage point less than previously. CPI data have come in hotter than expected so far this year and, along with continued strength in the labor market, have caused bond yields to hit new highs for the year.

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its mid-March monetary-policy meeting. At the meeting, the FOMC kept the federal-funds rate unchanged at 5.25% to 5.50%.

Thursday 4/11

The European Central Bank announces its monetary-policy decision. The ECB is widely expected to keep its key short-term interest rate unchanged at 4%. The ECB's next policy move will probably be a rate cut, with traders eyeing the June meeting.

Friday 4/12

First-quarter earnings season begins in earnest with the big banks announcing results. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo all report before the opening bell.

To subscribe to Barron's, visit http://www.barrons.com/subscribe

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-24 2145ET