Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 3.5% in the 12 months through October, the same as during the 12 months through September, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

The final reading confirmed a flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago and was in line with the 3.5% expected on average by analysts polled by Reuters.

The increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed down to 9.5% in the 12 months through October from more than 10% for the previous 18 months.

Prices of oils and fats were 48% higher than a year earlier, though.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 5.2% in the 12 months through October, down from 5.8% in the 12 months through September, INE said.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised inflation was 3.5%, in line with the 3.5% flash estimate and the forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

Despite inching up last summer, Spain's inflation rate has been one of the fastest to decline in the euro zone after it peaked at 10.8% in July 2022. (Reporting by Matteo Allievi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)