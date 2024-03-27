By Joshua Kirby

Consumer prices accelerated in Spain this month, highlighting the continued battle to bring inflation under control in the eurozone.

The Spanish consumer-price index rose by 3.2% on year in March, a sharp uptick from 2.9% a month earlier, figures from statistics agency INE showed Wednesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected inflation to stand at 3.4%.

The rise in headline inflation, which is adjusted to EU standards, was largely due to base effects in electricity and fuel, whose prices declined last March, INE said.

The rise may cause consternation at the European Central Bank, which hopes to see inflation fall below 2% in the medium term across the 20 members that share the euro. Spain's core inflation, which strips out the more volatile effects of energy and food prices, also remained sticky, easing only slightly to 3.3% on year.

But unlike in many eurozone countries, Spain's core inflation is being fuelled by the country's flourishing tourism sector, said Angel Talavera, head of European economics at Oxford Economics. Almost half of services inflation is driven by price rises at hotels and restaurants, according to Oxford's calculations.

Long a keystone of growth in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, Spain's tourism sector thrived last year, returning to prepandemic levels of foreign visitors and adding thousands of jobs. And with the boom expected to continue this year, Spanish prices are likely to continue to accelerate ahead of its neighbors, Talavera said in a note.

"Strong tourism activity will cause inflation to be stickier in Spain than in the rest of the eurozone this year," he said.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-24 0414ET