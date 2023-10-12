Sterling was last flat on the day at $1.2319 at 0602 GMT, compared with $1.23225 ahead of the data
LONDON (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Thursday, paring gains after data showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.
