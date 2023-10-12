LONDON (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Thursday, paring gains after data showed the UK economy grew in line with expectations in August, but shrank more than initially thought in July.

Sterling was last flat on the day at $1.2319 at 0602 GMT, compared with $1.23225 ahead of the data

Against the euro, sterling was at 86.32 pence, versus 86.28 pence right before the figures.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Harry Robertson)