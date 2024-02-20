* China cuts five-year loan prime rate

* Polish corporate sector wages up 12.8% YoY in Jan

* Hungarian forint lags regional peers

* FX down 0.1%, stocks up 0.1%

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks edged up on Tuesday as Chinese equities recovered after declines earlier, offsetting the losses across Asian bourses, while the Polish zloty appreciated following upbeat wages data.

As of 0914 GMT, MSCI's gauge for emerging market stocks gained 0.1%, as mainland China stocks closed 0.2% higher after falling as much as 0.7% during the day, while Shanghai shares ended 0.4% higher.

China announced a 25 basis point cut to the five-year loan prime rate (LPR), in a bid to prop up the struggling property market and broader economy.

"Today's change is surprising because the PBoC did not lower the MLF rate this month," economists at Societe Generale wrote in a note.

"That said, the trend of lowering interest rates is a logical inevitability amid China deflationary and deleveraging environment."

Earlier this week, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) had left its medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate unchanged.

The Chinese yuan was last flat at 7.1984 per dollar after touching its lowest level in three months earlier in the day.

In Europe, Poland's zloty edged 0.1% higher against the euro after data showed Polish corporate sector wages rose by an annual 12.8% in January, above analysts' expectations of an 11% rise.

Hungary's forint lagged regional peers, down 0.6% against the euro while the Czech crown dipped 0.1%, hovering near 23-month lows.

Turkish shares resumed their recent strong rally, advancing 0.8%, while the lira was stable ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.

A broader gauge of EM currencies fell 0.1%, as weakness across Asian currencies like South Korea's won and the Taiwanese dollar weighed.

The Russian rouble stabilized to hover near 92 against the dollar in the aftermath of Friday's interest rate hold and the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The South African rand lost 0.5% against the dollar ahead of a budget presentation on Wednesday, while stocks fell 1.1%.

Focus would remain on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due on Wednesday, as global markets re-assess the timing of interest rate cuts following stubbornly-high inflation data in the world's biggest economy last week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Russia's Putin to address parliament on Feb. 29 - TASS

** Hungary set to ratify Sweden's NATO bid on Feb 26 after long delay

** Polish finance minister says does not plan to amend the budget for 2024-media

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)