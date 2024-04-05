April 5 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

Political and General News

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, APRIL 5

** TOKYO - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda speaks in parliament.

** TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Shun'ichi Suzuki speaks at post-cabinet meeting news conference.

ROME - Turkey's Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek attends investor workshop, Italy (To Apr. 6)

DURHAM, N.C. - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks before an event hosted by the Duke University Department of Economics - 1500 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman speaks on "Risks and Uncertainty in Monetary Policy: Current & Past Considerations" before the Shadow Open Market Committee Spring Meeting - 1615 GMT. BOSTON - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins gives welcome remarks before virtual Conference on the Financial Stability Implications of Stablecoins hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston - 1230 GMT. LINTHICUM Heights, Md. - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before the Greater Baltimore Committee "Pulse Check: The Scorecard Summit 2024," - 1315 GMT.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

MISSOULA, Mont. - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in conversation with Missoula community members and University of Montana faculty and students - 2300 GMT.

ZURICH - Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden takes part in a panel discussion on the future of the monetary system, hosted by the Swiss National Bank - 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen visits Copenhagen and speaks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a breakfast meeting organized by Nordea – 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen will visit Malmö and talk about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a lunch meeting organized by Nordea – 1000 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen visits Malmö and speaks about the Swedish economy in an uncertain world at an event organized by Malmö Börssällskap – 1700 GMT. ATHENS - ECB's board member and Bank of Greece governor Yannis Stournaras will speak at bank's shareholders meeting on Greek economy and monetary policy

ZURICH – Speech by Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank(SNB), "Towards the future monetary system," event in Zurich – 1515 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9 STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Flodén speaks about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a lunch meeting organized by DNB Bank – 1000 GMT. GENEVA – Speech by Martin Schlegel, Vice Chairman-Governing Board, Swiss National Bank, International Center for Monetary and Banking Studies (ICMB) - 1630 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

OSLO - Norway Central Bank Deputy Governor Pål Longva gives a lecture for the regional network in the north - 0800 GMT. OSLO - Norway Central Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache and deputy CEO in Norges Bank Investment Management Trond Grande give a speech to Norges Bank's Regional Network, region South-West - 0800 GMT. TOKYO - Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda to deliver speech at annual trust association meeting - 0600 GMT

SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee participates in panel before the Social Finance Institute - 1645 GMT. ATHENS - Greece hosts annual Delphi economic forum (to April 13).

WASHINGTON DC - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of March 19-20, 2024. - 1800 GMT

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review and OCR - 0200 GMT

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1345 GMT.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins speaks on the economy before an Economic Club of New York hybrid event - 1600 GMT. FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting - 1245 GMT.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in moderated conversation on "Leadership in Financial Services" before the Urban Financial Services Coalition 50th Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City - 1730 GMT. NEW YORK - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 2024 Member Symposium - 1245 GMT. STOCKHOLM – Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson will speak about the economic situation and current monetary policy at a conference organized by the Swedish Unions Within Industry – 1115 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses upcoming IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings at an event at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. - 1500 GMT.

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT

BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt FRIDAY, APRIL 12

** STOCKHOLM - First Deputy Governor of Riksbank Anna Breman talks about the psychology of inflation during an event organized by Danske Bank - 0630 GMT.

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks and participates in moderated conversation on "Housing" before the Confronting America's Housing Crisis: Solutions for the 21st Century Symposium hosted by The Murphy Institute Center for Public Policy Research, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, and Tulane University's School of Architecture and AB Freeman School of Business - 1830 GMT.

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid 2024 Fintech Conference: the Evolution of Fintech - AI, Payments and Financial Inclusion" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Lam Larsen FinTech Initiative at San Francisco State University and the Center for Analytical Finance at the University of California at Santa Cruz.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

** STOCKHOLM - Riksbank Governor Erik Thedéen and First Deputy Riksbank Governor Anna Breman attend the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund's spring meetings.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

STANFORD, Calif. - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks before hybrid Associates Meeting of the 2024 Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR) - 0000 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Riksbank Governor Martin Flodén talks about monetary policy communication in an uncertain world during an event organized by Nordea -1400 GMT.

WASHINGTON DC - IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2024. (To April 20)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

** SAGA, JAPAN - Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi delivers speech, holds news conference - 0130 GMT.

** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a breakfast meeting organized by Handelsbanken - 0630 GMT.

** STOCKHOLM - Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Per Jansson talks about the economic situation and current monetary policy during a seminar organized by Söderberg and Partners - 1400 GMT.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT

TUESDAY, APRIL 23

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for April. - 1230 GMT

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

OTTAWA - Bank of Canada to release minutes of its monetary policy meeting - 1730 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to Apr. 26)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

TOKYO – Bank of Japan concludes two-day policy meeting, announces policy decision - 0230 GMT.

BERNE - Speeches by Barbara Janom Steiner, president of the bank council, Swiss National Bank, and Thomas Jordan, chairman, governing board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), SNB's general meeting of shareholders – 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to May 1)

WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Mar. 18 and 19 - 2350 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve chairperson holds a news conference.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds Monetary policy meeting at which the executive board takes a decision on monetary policy including the policy rate - 0700 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

OSLO - Publication of Financial Stability Report – 2024 H1, where Norges Bank assesses vulnerabilities and risks in the financial system – 0800 GMT. STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank is arranging a press conference on the monetary policy decision. – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes monetary policy decision, including the policy rate, and the Monetary Policy update for May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its Apr. 25-26 policy meeting - 2350 GMT.

FRANKFURT - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting (virtual).

THURSDAY, MAY 9

LONDON - Bank of England to publishes Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT.

LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT.

MONDAY, MAY 13

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 0700 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes minutes from the monetary policy meeting on 7 May 2024 - 0730 GMT.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank general council meeting - 1100 GMT. MANCHESTER, UK - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speaks at the ESCoE (Economic Statistics Centre of Excellence) statistics conference on the measurement of the cost of capital and its implications for business investment - 0800 GMT

TUESDAY, MAY 21

LIECHTENSTEIN, Switzerland - Switzerland's Finance minister, Karin Keller-Sutter, and Julius Baer's CEO will speak at the Finance Forum event in Liechtenstein.

PHILADELPHIA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for May - 1230 GMT

RICHMOND - Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin gives opening remarks before the 2024 Investing in Rural America Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond - 1300 GMT

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement and OCR - 0200 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of April 30-May 1, 2024 - 1800 GMT.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

STRESA, Italy - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments (to May 25)

DUBLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting hosted by the Central Bank of Ireland.

MONDAY, MAY 27

STOCKHOLM - Riksbank executive board meeting - 1100 GMT. TUESDAY, MAY 28

LONDON - European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot and Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann speak at a conference in London hosted by Barclays and Europe's Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29 STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will hold a press conference on financial stability – 0900 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Riksbank publishes Financial Stability Report 2024:1 - 0730 GMT.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT.

---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx