07:00/GER: Nov Industrial Production Index
07:00/ROM: Nov International trade
07:00/DEN: Nov Balance of payments (provisional figures)
07:00/DEN: Nov External trade (provisional figures)
07:30/HUN: Nov Preliminary Industrial Production
07:45/FRA: Nov Foreign trade
07:45/FRA: Nov Balance of Payments
08:00/AUT: Oct Foreign Trade
08:00/SVK: Nov Foreign trade
08:00/SWI: Dec SNB foreign currency reserves
08:00/CZE: Dec Unemployment data
09:00/ITA: Nov Unemployment
10:00/GRE: Nov External Trade (provisional data)
10:00/CRO: Nov Foreign Trade
10:00/EU: Nov Unemployment
10:00/CYP: Nov Foreign Trade (provisional)
10:00/MLT: Nov International Trade
11:00/IRL: Nov Retail Sales Index
11:00/POR: Nov International trade statistics
11:00/IRL: Nov Industrial Production and Turnover
16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision
