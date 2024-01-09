07:00/GER: Nov Industrial Production Index

07:00/ROM: Nov International trade

07:00/DEN: Nov Balance of payments (provisional figures)

07:00/DEN: Nov External trade (provisional figures)

07:30/HUN: Nov Preliminary Industrial Production

07:45/FRA: Nov Foreign trade

07:45/FRA: Nov Balance of Payments

08:00/AUT: Oct Foreign Trade

08:00/SVK: Nov Foreign trade

08:00/SWI: Dec SNB foreign currency reserves

08:00/CZE: Dec Unemployment data

09:00/ITA: Nov Unemployment

10:00/GRE: Nov External Trade (provisional data)

10:00/CRO: Nov Foreign Trade

10:00/EU: Nov Unemployment

10:00/CYP: Nov Foreign Trade (provisional)

10:00/MLT: Nov International Trade

11:00/IRL: Nov Retail Sales Index

11:00/POR: Nov International trade statistics

11:00/IRL: Nov Industrial Production and Turnover

16:59/POL: Polish interest rate decision

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-24 0016ET