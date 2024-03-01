March 1 (Reuters) - SCHWEIZERISCHE NATIONALBANK :
* CHAIRMAN THOMAS JORDAN TO STEP DOWN AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2024 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
|Delayed 01:50:25 2024-03-01 am EST
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5761 CHF
|+0.22%
|-0.17%
|+0.66%
|07:49am
|SNB chairman Jordan to step down at end of September
|RE
|07:16am
|SNB Chairman Jordan To Step Down At End Of September 2024
|RE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3,720 CHF
|+1.36%
|-3.63%
|421M
|12.84 CHF
|+0.13%
|+0.83%
|-
|11.31 CHF
|+0.12%
|+0.54%
|-
|1.118 CHF
|+0.11%
|+0.32%
|-
|0.9575 CHF
|+0.19%
|+0.44%
|-
|0.8854 CHF
|+0.11%
|+0.60%
|-
|0.6579 CHF
|+0.12%
|+0.46%
|-
|0.6524 CHF
|+0.08%
|-0.05%
|-
|0.5884 CHF
|-0.15%
|+0.68%
|-
|0.5761 CHF
|+0.22%
|-0.17%
|-
|0.5393 CHF
|+0.18%
|-1.06%
|-
|0.123 CHF
|-0.11%
|+0.49%
|-
|0.0854 CHF
|-0.01%
|+0.12%
|-
|0.0107 CHF
|+0.05%
|+0.94%
|-
|0.009691 CHF
|+0.23%
|+3.19%
|-
