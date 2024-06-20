SNB SAYS WITH THE ACQUISITION BY UBS, THE SITUATION OF THE FORMER CREDIT SUISSE ENTITIES HAS STABILISED
AUD / CHF
Exchange rates
AUDCHF
|Delayed 12:58:47 2024-06-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5896 CHF
|-0.09%
|-1.04%
|+3.00%
|Jun. 19
|Dollar struggles for direction, sterling rises after data
|RE
|Jun. 19
|Australia dollar carried away by rate view, scales 11-year top on yen
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|12.73 CHF
|-0.09%
|-1.77%
|-
|11.32 CHF
|-0.04%
|-1.12%
|-
|1.124 CHF
|-0.10%
|-1.80%
|-
|0.9494 CHF
|-0.10%
|-1.79%
|-
|0.8838 CHF
|-0.06%
|-1.15%
|-
|0.654 CHF
|-0.12%
|-1.39%
|-
|0.6445 CHF
|-0.09%
|-1.10%
|-
|0.5896 CHF
|-0.09%
|-1.04%
|-
|0.5588 CHF
|-0.18%
|-1.98%
|-
|0.542 CHF
|-0.13%
|-2.01%
|-
|0.1218 CHF
|-0.12%
|-1.46%
|-
|0.0846 CHF
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|-
|0.0107 CHF
|+0.98%
|+5.94%
|-
|0.0106 CHF
|-0.10%
|-0.93%
|-
