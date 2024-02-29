By Ed Frankl

Switzerland's economy grew in the final quarter of 2023 at a moderate pace, helped by a recovering tourism sector and rising household spending, although its industrial sector continued to struggle.

The landlocked nation's gross domestic product grew 0.3% for the second-straight quarter in the October to December period, according to data published by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or Seco, on Thursday. For the year as a whole, growth was 1.3%, a slowdown from 2.5% in 2022.

Household consumption rose 0.3% on quarter as inflation ticked down, though domestic demand as a whole dipped by 0.3%, hurt most significantly by a 2.5% dip in equipment and software investment, the data said.

Swiss manufacturing--like that of its neighbor Germany--struggled in the quarter, with output declining 0.1% on quarter. The fall was driven by Switzerland's key chemical and pharmaceutical industry, where output slumped 2.3% on the back of declining exports, Seco said.

But the services sector helped support the economy, as tourism's recovery from pandemic lows continued--and the accommodation and food services sector grew 3.5% as the ski season began. Financial services, meanwhile, grew by 1.0%.

Economic growth is likely to accelerate in the coming quarters, especially as lower central-bank interest rates come into view, Adrian Prettejohn, Europe economist at Capital Economics said in a note.

"We think the Swiss National Bank will loosen monetary policy [in March], which should help to support investment and may put some downward pressure on the franc, further boosting exports," Prettejohn added.

