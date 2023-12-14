By Ed Frankl
Switzerland's central bank on Thursday held its key policy rate steady as expected at 1.75%, and signaled that uncertainty was clouding the decision-making path ahead.
"Inflationary pressure has decreased slightly over the past quarter. However, uncertainty remains high," the Swiss National Bank said.
The decision comes after annual inflation stood at 1.4% in November, down from 1.7% in October, driven by lower inflation on goods and tourism services, it said.
But inflation is likely to tick up again in the coming months on higher electricity prices, rents and on a rise in sales tax, the SNB said.
