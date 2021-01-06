Australia, NZ dlrs feel the benefit of U.S. stimulus bets

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars were in the ascent on Thursday as investors wagered
Democratic control of the U.S. Senate would stoke debt-funded
stimulus spending, global economic growth and higher commodity
prices.
Risk sentiment was temporarily dampened by images of
President Trump's supporters storming Capitol Hill, only to give
way to relief as order was restored.
The Aussie was up 1.3% for the week so far at $0.7795
, having reached $0.7819 to just pip a top from April
2018.
The next targets are more 2018 peaks at $0.7916 and $0.7988,
followed by $0.8136 which had been the highest since mid-2015.
The kiwi dollar stood at $0.7285, just off a fresh
peak of $0.7314. That was again a level not seen since April
2018 and bulls are now eyeing more highs from early 2018 at
$0.7395 and $0.7437.
Australian data showed a narrowing in the country's trade
surplus to A$5 billion ($3.90 billion) in November, but mainly
because imports jumped 10% in a reflection of the relative
resilience of domestic demand.
Separate figures showed the housing market recovering apace
with approvals to build new homes up for a third straight month
in November, while approvals for houses alone were the highest
since 1999.
"The run of encouraging economic reports continues, with
approvals boosting activity for tradespeople and building
material suppliers," said Craig James, chief economist at
CommSec.
"The ongoing trade surpluses support recent gains in the
value of the Aussie dollar."
In the bond market, prices were pressured by a selloff in
U.S. Treasuries amid wagers that more stimulus spending would
lead to more borrowing and higher inflation over time.
Australian 10-year bond yields were pushed up to
1.05% to match that on comparable U.S. debt, leaving them 7
basis points higher for the week so far.
Yields on three-year paper remained pinned near
the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target of 0.10%, so that
the spread to 10-year yields widened to 94 basis points.
Barring a one-off spike from March last year, that was the
steepest the yield curve has been since July 2015.
($1 = 1.2829 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)