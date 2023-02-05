Australia, NZ dlrs nurse heavy losses after hot U.S. jobs data; RBA next up

SYDNEY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars nursed heavy losses on Monday, after red-hot U.S. jobs
data suggests interest rates will have to rise further, while
traders shift their focus to the policy decision from the
Reserve Bank of Australia.
The Aussie was struggling at $0.6923, after
slumping 2.2% on Friday - the most since mid-December - to dip
below 70 cents for the first time in two weeks.
Support now comes in at $0.6872 and the 200-day moving
average of $0.6810.
The kiwi dollar was hovering at $0.6320, the
softest in almost a month, having also tumbled 2.3% the previous
session. Support lies around $0.6305 and $0.6190.
On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department's closely watched
employment report showed that nonfarm payrolls surged by 517,000
jobs last month, blowing past analysts' expectations for a gain
of 185,000. The unemployment rate also fell to 3.4%, the lowest
since 1969.
That forced investors to price in the risk of more hikes
from the U.S. Federal Reserve, with futures now pricing in that
rates have to peak above 5% and less chance of cuts later in the
year.
"The market is still not really 100% into the end of the
rate hikes, the world is better tomorrow kind of view, and
equally we haven't seen the data from China to 100% prove the
rebound is going to be as strong as we think it is going to be,"
said Elliott Clarke, an economist at Westpac.
"So I think there is still probably a bit of range trading
(for the Aussie dollar) between now and mid-year, so somewhere
between 69 and 72 cents."
Clarke expects the Aussie to reach 74 cents by the end of
this year and 77 cents by end-2024.
Local bond yields also surged on Monday, tracking movements
in Treasuries.
The yield on 10-year Australia government bonds
jumped 10 basis points to 3.487%, while the yield on three-year
notes surged 11 basis points to 3.107%.
The market is also focused on the rate decision from the
RBA on Tuesday. The central bank is widely expected to hike for
the ninth straight time with an increase of 25 basis points in
the official cash rate.
However, some flagged the risk of a bigger hike given core
inflation in the fourth quarter surpassed the RBA's own
forecast. The RBA is also due to update its economic forecasts
on Friday.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)