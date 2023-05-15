BARKIN SAYS HE SEES DEMAND MODERATING, BUT IT MAY NEED TO COOL EVEN MORE FOR INFLATION TO COME BACK TO FED'S 2% TARGET
Barkin Says He Sees Demand Moderating, But It May Need To Cool E…
Today at 03:10 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate TTMZero - 03:57:44 2023-05-15 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.6702 USD
|+0.83%
|-0.68%
|-1.64%
|09:44pm
|New York Fed finds big slowdown in new mortgage creation in first quarter
|RE
|09:44pm
|Household Debt Tops $17 Trillion in First Quarter Even as Mortgage Originations Fall, New York Fed Says
|MT
BARKIN SAYS HE SEES DEMAND MODERATING, BUT IT MAY NEED TO COOL EVEN MORE FOR INFLATION TO COME BACK TO FED'S 2% TARGET
|
New York Fed finds big slowdown in new mortgage creation in first quarter
RE
|RE
|
Household Debt Tops $17 Trillion in First Quarter Even as Mortgage Originations Fall, New York Fed Says
MT
|MT
|
Fed's Barkin not yet convinced inflation is on steady path lower
RE
|RE
|
Barkin Says He Sees Demand Moderating, But It May Need To Cool E…
RE
|RE
|
FED'S BARKIN SAYS HE IS VERY COMFORTABLE WITH DATA-DEPENDENT APP…
RE
|RE
|
US Economic Calendar for Tuesday
MT
|MT
|
Tech lifts Nasdaq, Treasury yields gain as debt ceiling debate plods on
RE
|RE
|
Dow, S&P little changed as data, debt ceiling weigh
RE
|RE
|
Who is Greg Becker, the former head of failed Silicon Valley Bank?
RE
|RE
|
Fed's Bostic: if vote on policy were today, would vote to hold steady
RE
|RE