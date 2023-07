Communications services companies rose as traders sought out riskier sectors, amid hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing completion of its inflation fight.

Netflix shares rose after analysts at brokerage UBS said the streaming service may see a second-quarter boost to revenue from options to pay for account sharing privileges.

